Today in Pictures, May 4, 2021

Mexico City train overpass collapses, people who visited TTSH get free Covid-19 testing, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
11 min ago
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People who visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) seen at the swabbing centre at the former Coral Primary School at Pasir Ris Street 51 on May 3, 2021. Free Covid-19 testing was offered to those with possible exposure to the TTSH cluster. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits attend to Covid-19 coronavirus patients inside a centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village temporarily converted into a Covid care facility, in New Delhi on May 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Morning commuters wearing face masks, amidst concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, ride past in Hanoi on May 4, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A health worker collects swab sample from a passenger to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus during the homecoming (mudik) of people ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a bus station in Banda Aceh on May 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A young humpback whale stranded near Segerstad Lightohuse on Öland, outside Sweden's eastcoast, is being lifted out of the water and transported to an incineration facility, on May 3, 2021. PHOTO: TTNEWS AGENCY VIA AFP
US President Joe Biden points to his hair after a student told him she wanted to be a hairstylist when she grows up, as he and First Lady Jill Biden (R) visit Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia on May 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Lightning bolts strike buildings during a thunderstorm in Bangkok on May 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Lava flows from Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano as seen from Cerro Chino in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, south of Guatemala City, on May 2 ,2021.PHOTO: AFP
'La Seine à Lavacourt, débâcle' by Claude Monet is on display during Sotheby's NY press preview of the upcoming Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale at Sotheby's on May 3, 2021 in New York City.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A Juvenile Spotted Wood Owl (Strix seloputo) is seen at Pasir Ris Park on May 3, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
