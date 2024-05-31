The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 31, 2024
Surfing action in Tahiti, volcanic eruption in Iceland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 31, 2024, 01:42 PM
Published
May 31, 2024, 01:36 PM
French surfer Vahine Fierro loses her balance during the women's final round of the Shiseido Tahiti Pro surfing competition against Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy (off frame), in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on May 29, 2024. Teahupo'o will host the surfing event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture released by the Icelandic Coast Guard on May 29, 2024 shows billowing smoke and flowing lava pouring out of a new fissure, during a surveilance flight above a new volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland. A new volcanic eruption has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, the country's meteorological office said Wednesday, shortly after authorities evacuated the nearby town of Grindavik.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters work at the site of the Kids and Youth Sport Riding School heavily damaged by Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Mala Danylivka, outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 30, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A soccer fans poses with a huge Champions Legume soccer ball at the UEFA Champions Festival at Potters Fields Park in London, Britain, on May 30, 2024. Borussia Dortmund plays Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley in London on 01 June 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
In this photograph released on May 31, 2024, showing Afghan men watching goldfinches compete in a birdsong duel early morning at a basketball court in Kabul, Afghanistan. Under the Taliban government entertainment options have drastically shrunk in line with their austere interpretation of Islam -- but the birdsong duels remain immensely popular.
PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer in the Kurdish Community Protection Forces guards wheat fields from fire or looting around the town of Tarbesbeyeh, also known as al-Qahtaniyah in Arabic, in northeastern Syria's Hasakeh Governorate near the Turkish border on May 30, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he arrives back at Trump Tower after being convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A panel of 12 New Yorkers were unanimous in their determination that Donald Trump is guilty as charged -- but for the impact on his election prospects, the jury is still out.
PHOTO: AFP
