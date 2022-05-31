Today in Pictures, May 31, 2022

Dayana Saborio wins the second place in the La Madre Panza (The Mother Belly) contest with a measurement of 53cm, in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2022. A 31-year-old woman with 39 weeks of gestation won a competition for having a 57-centimeter belly, measured vertically, in the La Madre Panza contest, which is carried out every year by station La Nueva Radio Ya, related to the Government. Leila Hernandez defeated Dayana Saborio, who exhibited a 53-centimeter belly by a difference of 4 centimeters. As a prize, both received cash and royalties.

PHOTO: EPA