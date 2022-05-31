The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 31, 2022
Mother's Day pregnant belly contest in Nicaragua, Statuettes depicting the Egyptian goddesses, World No Tobacco Day in Philippines and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Dayana Saborio wins the second place in the La Madre Panza (The Mother Belly) contest with a measurement of 53cm, in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2022. A 31-year-old woman with 39 weeks of gestation won a competition for having a 57-centimeter belly, measured vertically, in the La Madre Panza contest, which is carried out every year by station La Nueva Radio Ya, related to the Government. Leila Hernandez defeated Dayana Saborio, who exhibited a 53-centimeter belly by a difference of 4 centimeters. As a prize, both received cash and royalties.
PHOTO: EPA
This aerial view taken on May 30, 2022 shows a US memorial garden shaped as a military transport aircraft Douglas C-47A with 20 trees in Picauville, close to Sainte-Mere-Eglise, north-western France. - This garden honours the 20 American servicemen who died in this field on early June 6, 1944 during the D-Day allied invasion of Normandy that began the liberation of France during World War II.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers collect plastic bottles to sell at a dump site in Banda Aceh on May 31, 2022
PHOTO: AFP
Statuettes depicting the Egyptian goddesses (L to R) Isis (Iset) and Nephthys (Nebet-Het) and other sarcophaguses found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC) are displayed after their discovery by a mission headed by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, at the Bubastian cemetery at the Saqqara necropolis, southwest of Egypt's capital on May 30, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People transit through a flooded avenue in the municipality of Tehuantepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 30 May 2022. Hurricane Agatha, a category 2 storm formed in the Pacific, made landfall in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, leaving rains in the south and southeast of Mexico, reported the National Meteorological Service.
PHOTO: EPA
A doctor takes a photo of an art installation with 321 pairs of shoes that signifies the deaths caused by smoking, in observance of the World No Tobacco Day, at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, suburban Manila on May 31, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows a worker standing among dry fishes at a factory in Penghu islands on May 31, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Tanzanian miners Mwagyma Ramadhan, Regina Daud and Maria Ng'ombe look for gold at an open-pit gold mine in Nyarugusu, Geita Region, Tanzania on May 27, 2022. - Tanzania is a land rich in minerals and one of the main gold producers in Africa, with gold representing more than 90% of the country's mineral exports. Artisanal and small-scale gold mining have culturally and historically relegated women's participation.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
