Today in Pictures, May 31, 2021

Red-breasted Parakeets in Singapore, Daffodils Festival in Austria, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Large numbers of Red-breasted Parakeets resting on trees near the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and Choa Chu Kang Way on May 30, 2021. The Red-breasted Parakeet is among the top twenty bird species of 2020 during the 35th Annual Bird Census (ABC) conducted by the Bird Group from the Nature Society (Singapore). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A participant of a half-marathon race is sprayed with water during hot weather in Omsk, Russia, May 30, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia on the podium as he celebrates wearing the maglia ciclamino (jersey worn by the leader in the points classification in the Giro d'Italia) following the 21st stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia cycling race, an individual time trial from Senago to Milan, Italy, May 30, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple enjoy the sunset beside beach huts on a pebble beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cayeux-sur-Mer, France, May 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A boat carrying an animal figure made of white narcissi is prepared to parade during the 61st Daffodils Festival on the Grundlsee, Ausseerland region, Austria, on May 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
