Today in Pictures, May 31, 2021

Large numbers of Red-breasted Parakeets resting on trees near the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and Choa Chu Kang Way on May 30, 2021. The Red-breasted Parakeet is among the top twenty bird species of 2020 during the 35th Annual Bird Census (ABC) conducted by the Bird Group from the Nature Society (Singapore).

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI