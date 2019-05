Visitors trying out the 25m-high walking section of the Manulife Sky Net, suspended five floors above the ground at Jewel Changi Airport, during a media preview on May 30, 2019. The net is one of 10 attractions at the Jewel’s 14,000 sq m Canopy Park, which will open to the public on June 10. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG