Today in Pictures, May 30, 2022

World's longest glass-bottom bridge in Son La province, Vietnam, Mick Schumacher crashes during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, Bangkok Motorbike festival and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
32 min ago
Haas F1 Team's German driver Mick Schumacher crashes during the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 29, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
Liverpool supporters greet their team during an open top bus parade where the English Premier League soccer club displays the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup trophies through the streets of Liverpool, Britain, 29 May 2022. PHOTO: EPA
An aerial view of the Bach Long glass bridge at Moc Chau district in Son La province, Vietnam, May 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo shows a huge audience at the Seoul Jazz Festival 2022 at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, 29 May 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men’s fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ​Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2022. PHOTO: EPA
The Arghandab River, which had been dry only 24 hours earlier, before officials had opened a damÕs floodgates to allow badly needed water to the area, in the Panjwai district of Kandahar, Afghanistan, April 6, 2022. The Taliban have outlawed the multibillion-dollar opium trade, but poppy cultivation has boomed as farmers shift to green energy, which has generated bumper harvests amid a national economic crisis. PHOTO: The New York Times
This combination of photographs shows participants posing with their customised motorcycles during the Bangkok Motorbike festival on May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man bathes in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The northern region in India was the warmest in 122 years in both March and April this year. The extreme weather exacerbated the country’s power crisis, and slashed crop output. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

