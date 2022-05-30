Today in Pictures, May 30, 2022

The Arghandab River, which had been dry only 24 hours earlier, before officials had opened a damÕs floodgates to allow badly needed water to the area, in the Panjwai district of Kandahar, Afghanistan, April 6, 2022. The Taliban have outlawed the multibillion-dollar opium trade, but poppy cultivation has boomed as farmers shift to green energy, which has generated bumper harvests amid a national economic crisis.

PHOTO: The New York Times