Today in Pictures, May 3, 2021

Entry restrictions to Lucky Plaza reinstated, workers close off outdoor barbecue pits, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Shoppers queuing to enter Lucky Plaza on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Crowds were thinner at Lucky Plaza as entry restrictions to the mall were reinstated.
Shoppers queuing to enter Lucky Plaza on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Crowds were thinner at Lucky Plaza as entry restrictions to the mall were reinstated. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Workers closing off the barbecue pits at East Coast Park on May 1, 2021. Outdoor barbecue pits and campsites will be closed to the public till May 14.
Workers closing off the barbecue pits at East Coast Park on May 1, 2021. Outdoor barbecue pits and campsites will be closed to the public till May 14. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
Diners at fast-food joint Jollibee in Lucky Plaza on May 1, 2021.
Diners at fast-food joint Jollibee in Lucky Plaza on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
The FairPrice outlet in Kitchener Complex on April 30, 2021. It was one of the places visited by individuals with Covid-19.
The FairPrice outlet in Kitchener Complex on April 30, 2021. It was one of the places visited by individuals with Covid-19. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SHINTARO TAY
People visit the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021.
People visit the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Turkish police detains a demonstrator as they clash during a May Day rally marking the international day of the worker in Istanbul, on May 1, 2021.
Turkish police detains a demonstrator as they clash during a May Day rally marking the international day of the worker in Istanbul, on May 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus disease social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgi
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus disease social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium, May 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters burn flares and hold umbrellas during the annual May Day rally in Paris on May 1, 2021.
Protesters burn flares and hold umbrellas during the annual May Day rally in Paris on May 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church, on May 1, 2021.
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church, on May 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon temple to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2021.
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon temple to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Laborers work at the under-construction Museum of the Future, with the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the background, on International Labour Day in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021.
Laborers work at the under-construction Museum of the Future, with the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the background, on International Labour Day in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Russian Federation's Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Shleikher in action during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup 2021 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics Aquatics Test Event held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, on
Russian Federation's Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Shleikher in action during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup 2021 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics Aquatics Test Event held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, on May 2, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 