Pulitzer Prize winners for International Reporting Wa Lone (left) and Kyaw Soe Oo at Low Library at Columbia University in New York, May 28, 2019. The Reuters journalists were released in May this year, after a presidential amnesty, having spent more than 500 days in a prison outside Yangon. They had been convicted under the Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years in jail in September 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS