Today in Pictures, May 28, 2024

An aerial view of the widespread damage from a tornado in Valley View, Texas. The death toll from tornadoes and other extreme weather that buffeted the central United States over the weekend climbed to 21 on May 27, 2024, as the severe storms threatened to roil parts of the East Coast. The system, which struck the Southern Plains region beginning late Saturday, overturned vehicles and ripped up homes, leaving a wake of deadly destruction in its path.

PHOTO: AFP