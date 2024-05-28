The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 28, 2024
40th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Budapest, Afghan children attend an open-air school, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 28, 2024, 01:42 PM
Published
May 28, 2024, 01:35 PM
https://str.sg/3DKVD
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk competes during the ball apparatus individual final event of the 40th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at the Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 26, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Afghan children attend an open-air school in Khak-i-Afghan district of Zabul province on May 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. The Palestinian Authority and the militant group Hamas said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens near the southern city of Rafah on May 26, while the Israeli army said it had targeted Hamas militants.
PHOTO: AFP
This undated handout photo released on May 28, 2024 shows locals reacting during search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Mulitaka village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. Papua New Guinea moved to evacuate an estimated 7,900 people from remote villages near the site of a deadly landslide on May 28, as authorities warned of further slips.
PHOTO: AFP
A tank-themed float prepares to ride in the National Memorial Day parade held by the American Veterans Center in Washington, DC, on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of the widespread damage from a tornado in Valley View, Texas. The death toll from tornadoes and other extreme weather that buffeted the central United States over the weekend climbed to 21 on May 27, 2024, as the severe storms threatened to roil parts of the East Coast. The system, which struck the Southern Plains region beginning late Saturday, overturned vehicles and ripped up homes, leaving a wake of deadly destruction in its path.
PHOTO: AFP
An Egyptian horse owner cares for one of his animals at stables in Giza near Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on May 26, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People take part in a giant open-air picnic on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France on May 26, 2024. Around 4,000 people were selected to have lunch on a 216-meter-long red-and-white chequered rug, the "world's largest tablecloth".
PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows tourists taking a boat ride during the Suigo Sawara Iris Festival at Suigo Sawara Ayame Park in the city of Katori, Chiba prefecture, north of Tokyo.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
