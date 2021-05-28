Today in Pictures, May 28, 2021

Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, a woman poses in a trompe-l'oeil art installation by French photographer and artist Jean Rene, set up at the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Picture taken on May 18, 2021.
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Picture taken on May 18, 2021.Reuters
A woman poses in a trompe-l'oeil art installation by French photographer and artist Jean Rene, known as JR, set up at the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 27, 2021.
A woman poses in a trompe-l'oeil art installation by French photographer and artist Jean Rene, known as JR, set up at the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 27, 2021. EPA
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021.
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021.Reuters
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind, London, Britain May 27, 2021.
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind, London, Britain May 27, 2021.Reuters
Men rest at Zaryadye Park in downtown Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2021. Zaryadye Park is a large-scale project to create a 78,000 square meters public rest space within the Boulevard Ring near the Kremlin.
Men rest at Zaryadye Park in downtown Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2021. Zaryadye Park is a large-scale project to create a 78,000 square meters public rest space within the Boulevard Ring near the Kremlin. EPA
The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm in Liverpool Bay in the Irish Sea in north west England on May 26, 2021
The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm in Liverpool Bay in the Irish Sea in north west England on May 26, 2021AFP
Service members place small American flags at more than 260,000 headstones during a 'flags-in' ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, USA, May 27, 2021. The ceremony, conducted annually since 1948, honors US military personne
Service members place small American flags at more than 260,000 headstones during a 'flags-in' ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, USA, May 27, 2021. The ceremony, conducted annually since 1948, honors US military personnel ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. EPA
The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on May 27, 2021.
The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on May 27, 2021.AFP
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021.
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021.Reuters
A nineteen-day-old male baby giraffe stands next to an adult giraffe in an enclosure at the Zoo de la Fleche zoological park near Le Mans, France, May 27, 2021.
A nineteen-day-old male baby giraffe stands next to an adult giraffe in an enclosure at the Zoo de la Fleche zoological park near Le Mans, France, May 27, 2021. Reuters