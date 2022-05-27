Today in Pictures, May 27, 2022

Vampires arrive at Whitby Abbey ahead of a Guinness world record attempt to gather the largest number of vampires together in one place, in Whitby, north-east England on May 26, 2022. - The world record attempt takes place on the 125th anniversary of the first publication of Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula'. Stoker visited Whitby in 1890 and it's understood that the town and 13th century gothic ruins of the Abbey provided inspiration for Dracula. The current record saw 1039 vampires gather at Doswell in Virginia, USA in 2011.

PHOTO: AFP