Today in Pictures, May 27, 2022

A 'Living Wall' art project in West London, First day of the Star Wars Live Celebration, a male Sumatran tiger skin seized from an illegal trader in Banda Aceh and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Pedestrians walk past a 'Living Wall' art project, produced in collaboration with The National Portrait Galler and the Earls Court Development Company, in west London on May 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
"Flower Tower" a display of more than 4,300 handmade knitted and crocheted flowers is seen at All Saints Church, ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Middleton Cheney, Britain, May 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian people push a car stuck in the high tide at Gorai beach along the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, 26 May 2022. The monsoon season normally starts in the beginning of June and ends in September. PHOTO: EPA
Vampires arrive at Whitby Abbey ahead of a Guinness world record attempt to gather the largest number of vampires together in one place, in Whitby, north-east England on May 26, 2022. - The world record attempt takes place on the 125th anniversary of the first publication of Bram Stoker's novel 'Dracula'. Stoker visited Whitby in 1890 and it's understood that the town and 13th century gothic ruins of the Abbey provided inspiration for Dracula. The current record saw 1039 vampires gather at Doswell in Virginia, USA in 2011. PHOTO: AFP
AS Roma's players celebrate on top of an open bus as they parade in front of the Colisseum in Rome on May 26, 2022, a day after winning the UEFA Conference League final match against Feyenoord Rotterdam. PHOTO: AFP
Competitors take the start of the first stage of the 20th edition of the Defi Wind windsurfing competition in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coat of Gruissan in southern France, on May 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Star Wars fans dressed as Grand Admiral Thrawn (R) attend the first day of the Star Wars Live Celebration, at the Anaheim Convention Center, in Anaheim, California. - Many of the fans are cosplay enthusiasts attending the event in costume of their favorite character. The event runs through May 29. PHOTO: AFP
An officer of the nature conservation agency (BKSDA) checks a male Sumatran tiger skin seized from an illegal trader in Banda Aceh on May 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People participate in a mass yoga session at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on May 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top