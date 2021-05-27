Today in Pictures, May 27, 2021

Palestinians sit around a fire between their families destroyed houses in Beit Hanun town northern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2021. Palestinian families started returning to their destroyed houses after 11 days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May between Israel and militants in Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire. At least 232 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive according to Palestinian health ministry, while at least 12 Israelis killed in rocket attacks from Gaza.

EPA