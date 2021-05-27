Today in Pictures, May 27, 2021

A resident takes photos of a public housing apartment void deck, after it was transformed into a rainbow walkway for just a few hours by art group Very Small Exhibition in Singapore, screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death at the Dhammakaya temple amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
27 sec ago
A resident takes photos of a public housing apartment void deck, after it was transformed into a rainbow walkway for just a few hours by art group Very Small Exhibition, in Singapore May 26, 2021.
A resident takes photos of a public housing apartment void deck, after it was transformed into a rainbow walkway for just a few hours by art group Very Small Exhibition, in Singapore May 26, 2021.Reuters
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death at the Dhammakaya temple amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pathum Thani province, Thailand,
Screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death at the Dhammakaya temple amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, May 26, 2021.Reuters
A dead seven-meter-long humpback whale is evacuated by a backhoe after washing up on Carnon beach near La Grande-Motte, southern France, on May 26, 2021.
A dead seven-meter-long humpback whale is evacuated by a backhoe after washing up on Carnon beach near La Grande-Motte, southern France, on May 26, 2021.AFP
Bundesliga Playoff First Leg - FC Cologne vs Holstein Kiel at the football stadium, RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on May 26, 2021. Holstein Kiel's Hauke Wahl clears the ball off the line.
Bundesliga Playoff First Leg - FC Cologne vs Holstein Kiel at the football stadium, RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany on May 26, 2021. Holstein Kiel's Hauke Wahl clears the ball off the line.Reuters
An aerial view shows the town of Careiro da Varzea, flooded by water from the Solimoes river in Amazonas State, Brazil, May 26, 2021.
An aerial view shows the town of Careiro da Varzea, flooded by water from the Solimoes river in Amazonas State, Brazil, May 26, 2021.Reuters
Palestinians sit around a fire between their families destroyed houses in Beit Hanun town northern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2021. Palestinian families started returning to their destroyed houses after 11 days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on
Palestinians sit around a fire between their families destroyed houses in Beit Hanun town northern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2021. Palestinian families started returning to their destroyed houses after 11 days of fighting a ceasefire came into effect on 21 May between Israel and militants in Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire. At least 232 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive according to Palestinian health ministry, while at least 12 Israelis killed in rocket attacks from Gaza.EPA
Protesters participate in a day of national strike against the government of Ivan Duque, in Medellin, Colombia on May 26, 2021. The protests return to the streets of Colombia called by union and social organizations against the Government, amid a res
Protesters participate in a day of national strike against the government of Ivan Duque, in Medellin, Colombia on May 26, 2021. The protests return to the streets of Colombia called by union and social organizations against the Government, amid a resurgence of violence and vandalism.EPA
People attend a media preview of the "Immersive van Gogh" exhibit at Pier 36 on May 26, 2021 in New York City. The art installation displays iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his emotional and chaotic inner conscious
People attend a media preview of the "Immersive van Gogh" exhibit at Pier 36 on May 26, 2021 in New York City. The art installation displays iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music and movement. AFP
Boats are seen at Southsea Moorings in Portsmouth, Britain, May 26, 2021.
Boats are seen at Southsea Moorings in Portsmouth, Britain, May 26, 2021. Reuters
A man uses a telescope to observe the full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" as it rises over Arguineguin, in the south of Gran Canaria, Spain May 26, 2021.
A man uses a telescope to observe the full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" as it rises over Arguineguin, in the south of Gran Canaria, Spain May 26, 2021.Reuters