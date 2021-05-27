Today in Pictures, May 27, 2021

A resident takes photos of a public housing apartment void deck, after it was transformed into a rainbow walkway for just a few hours by art group Very Small Exhibition in Singapore, screens show devotees gathering via the Zoom application during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death at the Dhammakaya temple amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
