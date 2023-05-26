The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 26, 2023
Lotus lanterns on display in Seoul, peole viewing classic cars in London and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
32 min ago
A worker attaches cards with wishes of Buddhist followers to lotus lanterns at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul on May 26, 2023, ahead of celebrations marking Buddha's birthday on May 27.
PHOTO: AFP
A fresco named Julie by Swiss artist Jasm One, part of the "Open Air Museum" project of the Art Valais Wallis residence to create the world's largest open-air urban art museum, is seen in Saviese, Switzerland, May 25.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mourners pay their respect at the gate of the villa of late singer and stage performer Tina Turner in Kuesnacht, Switzerland, May 25. Turner died on 24 May at the age of 83 near Zurich, Switzerland, her spokesperson announced in a statement.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Models present creations by Meninos Rei during a Sao Paulo Fashion Week show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 25.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People viewing classic cars on display during the ‘Concours on Savile Row’ event in London, Britain, May 25.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over the city of Kyiv in Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, May 26.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a column of steam and ashes, in Xalizintla, Puebla state, Mexico, May 25.
PHOTO: REUTERS
South Korea's military drones fly in formation during a South Korea-US joint military drill at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon on May 25.
PHOTO: AFP
Drones displaying an image in the sky to mark the end of the "Rabat, African Capital of Culture" in the Moroccan capital on May 24.
PHOTO: AFP
Pupils board a bus turned into a travelling classroom reaching children left homeless and school-less at a camp for internally displaced persons in Jindayris in the rebel-held northwestern Syrian province of Aleppo on May 23, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A man feeds langur monkeys in Pushkar, in India's desert state of Rajasthan on May 25.
PHOTO: AFP
Mourners gathered on May 24 for a candelight vigil in memory of the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas. The gathering was held to mark the first anniversary of the shooting rampage.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
