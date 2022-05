The mural 'St. Javelina', which depicts a symbolic figure of Madonna holding a US anti-tank missile system 'Javelin' - used by the Ukrainian army in the fight with Russian troops - on the wall of an apartment block in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 25 May 2022. Artists from the Kailas-V creative group explain that the image has nothing to do with religion and does not want to offend the feelings of believers in any way, but is an art.

PHOTO: EPA