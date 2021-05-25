Today in Pictures, May 25, 2021

Outbound passengers wearing personal protective equipment ride a buggy to the departure gates of Changi Airport Terminal 3, a gallery assistant poses with a Fine Persian Kulah Khud and Dhal from the 19th Century during a press preview for Bonhams Antique Arms and Armour Sale at Bonhams auction house in central London, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Outbound passengers wearing personal protective equipment ride a buggy to the departure gates of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A gallery assistant poses with a Fine Persian Kulah Khud and Dhal from the 19th Century during a press preview for Bonhams Antique Arms and Armour Sale at Bonhams auction house in central London on May 24, 2021, ahead of the sale on May 26.AFP
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021.Reuters
Members and cast of the charitable fundraising show 'Broadway Bares' perform during a video shoot entitled 'Twerk from Home' in Times Square on May 24, 2021.Reuters
Palestinians sit in a tent that has been set up on top of the ruins of a building destroyed in recent Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, on May 24, 2021. A ceasefire was reached late last week after 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Hamas movement which runs Gaza, stopping Israel's devastating bombardment on the overcrowded Palestinian coastal enclave which, according to the Gaza health ministry, killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people. Meanwhile, rockets from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Israeli soldier.AFP
Residents walk near destroyed homes with the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 23, 2021.Reuters
A rainbow is seen above Nagykanizsa during sunset, Hungary, May 23, 2021EPA
The moon shines as people walk around the Jin Mao tower skywalk, 340m above ground in Shanghai, China May 24, 2021.Reuters
A worker lays down new patches of colourful carpet in a shopping centre as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions continue to ease in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 24, 2021.Reuters
Students eat ice cream during their break at an elementary school in Banda Aceh on May 24, 2021.AFP