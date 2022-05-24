The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 24, 2022
Chelsea Flower Show in London, SolarButterfly, a mini-mobile home powered, Southeast Asian Games Closing Ceremony and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A visitor poses for a photograph with women wearing flower themed dresses at the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 23, 2022. - The Chelsea flower show is held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
PHOTO: AFP
Southeast Asian Games Closing Ceremony at the Hanoi Indoor Games Gymnasium, Hanoi, Vietnam on May 23, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken on May 23, 2022 shows an aerial view of a massive dust storm advancing into Kuwait City.
PHOTO: AFP
The SolarButterfly, a mini-mobile home powered entirely by sunlight, is pictured prior to starting its World Tour, at the place des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland,23 May 2022. The SolarButterfly is a project that will cross 90 countries for 4 years to promote solar energy.
PHOTO: EPA
Houthi forces inspect the site of an alleged Saudi spy drone after it was shot down at a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 May 2022. The Houthis announced their forces have shot down a drone allegedly used by Saudi Arabia for espionage. The drone crashed at a street in Sana'a, killing at least three Yemenis and wounding three others. A UN-brokered truce between the warring factions in Yemen is set to expire on 02 June 2022
PHOTO: EPA
Vehicles queue at a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility set up at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday, May 23, 2022. Lending weight to a gradual shift to living with Covid is the fact that 99% of cases in Taiwan this year have been mild or asymptomatic, according to Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
An Afghan man carries a sheep over his shoulder at a livestock market on the outskirts of Kabul on May 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Art works are displayed at the Magic Gardens, a folk art environment and gallery space created by US mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar, in Philadelphia on May 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
