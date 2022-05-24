Today in Pictures, May 24, 2022

Houthi forces inspect the site of an alleged Saudi spy drone after it was shot down at a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 23 May 2022. The Houthis announced their forces have shot down a drone allegedly used by Saudi Arabia for espionage. The drone crashed at a street in Sana'a, killing at least three Yemenis and wounding three others. A UN-brokered truce between the warring factions in Yemen is set to expire on 02 June 2022

PHOTO: EPA