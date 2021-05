Members of the 2024 midshipmen's class (freshman) from the U.S. Naval Academy work to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman’s hat on the 21-foot obelisk on May 22, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. The "plebes" worked for three hours and forty one minutes to scale the 21-foot monument and replace a “dixie cup” with the upperclassmen hat, signifying the end of their “plebe” year.

PHOTO: AFP