Today in Pictures, May 23, 2024

Happenings around the Cannes Film Festival in France, the Pet Gala in New York, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
May 23, 2024, 04:22 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 03:33 PM
Cambodian Buddhist monks carrying an urn, which allegedly contains the remains of one of Buddha's bones, during Visak Bochea celebrations at a pagoda in Phnom Penh on May 22, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A boy showering at the Ecole Nationale Joseph C. Bernard de Freres, where he and others are taking shelter after they had to flee their homes due to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 22, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Model Rawdah Mohamed posing on the red carpet for the screening of Marcello Mio at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman speaking on the phone on the sidelines of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival at the Boulevard de la Croisette in France on May 22, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A girl jumping off a boat as the US Navy’s Blue Angels perform an air show over the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2024, as part of the US Naval Academy Commissioning week. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian girl carrying cans to collect water as she walks by houses which were destroyed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 22, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Motorcyclists waiting for the light as they ride down from the exclusive motorcycle lane of the Taipei Bridge during the morning commute in Taipei on May 22, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People sleeping on the Yamuna river bed under a bridge on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, on May 22, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial photo showing people visiting a livestock market in Yili, in north-western China's Xinjiang region, on May 22, 2024 . PHOTO: AFP
Livie, a Morkie dressed as US model Gigi Hadid, posing at the Pet Gala at AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City on May 20, 2024. The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio designs and recreates outfits from the Met Gala for pets. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top