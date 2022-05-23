Today in Pictures, May 23, 2022

Rice field surrounding the relics of Wu Fu Taoist temple, bodysurfer at Keiki Beach on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, Spain faces unusually high temperatures and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man crosses a flooded bridge, caused by heavy rains, in kwaNdengezi near Durban, South Africa, May 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows a farmer sorting his rice field surrounding the relics of Wu Fu Taoist temple which sunk during flooding in 1959, in Chiayi on May 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes a picture of a thermometer displaying 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) during an episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year in Seville, Spain, May 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A bee prepares for landing to collect a lavender flower pollen in Berlin, Germany, 18 May 2022 PHOTO: EPA
People stand underneath Union Jack flags hanging in the Covent Garden ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, May 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An undated photo provided by Sean Davey shows a bodysurfer at Keiki Beach on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Devotees of bodysurfing call it one of the purest forms of any sort of wave riding, and it has a new national governing body in the United States seeking entrance into the 2032 Summer Olympics in Australia. PHOTO: The New York Times
Life-sized models of corgi dogs are seen lined up in Imagineer's workshop in Coventry, central England on May 20, 2022. - Corgi dogs, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse in Coventry ahead of their starring roles in a parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of Cristo Rey (Christ the King) statue in Cali, Colombia, on May 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

