Today in Pictures, May 21, 2021

More precautionary measures in place at Singapore's vaccination centres, Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire deal, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

More precautionary measures have been put in place at vaccination centres like the one at Toa Payoh West Community Club as seen on May 20, 2021, including having staff wear face shields over their masks.
Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the the ruling Hamas Islamic movement in Gaza City on May 21, 2021. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force e
Debris fly as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021.
A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus disease from sweat samples at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021.
View of flooded streets due to the Solimoes river overflowing in Anama town, Amazon, Brazil on May 19, 2021.
A man stands in front of a wild fire in Schinos, west of Athens, on May 19, 2021.
Tightened Covid-19 restrictions did not stop people from queueing for a shot at the top prize of $4.81 million for the Singapore Pools Toto draw as seen in a photo taken on May 20, 2021.
Guests take part in a mass meditation class to celebrate World Meditation Day, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, in Sydney, Australia, on May 21, 2021.
Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 20, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
