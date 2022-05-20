Today in Pictures, May 20, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 20, 2022
3D-printed masks for children at the West Pomeranian Oncology Center, Fish tank trolley in Taiwan, 3,000-year-old Mycenaean gold ring and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wBH5
Medical physicist Marek Boehlke presents 3D-printed masks for children at the West Pomeranian Oncology Center in Szczecin, Poland, 18 May 2022. The masks are used during the irradiation of tumors in the head and neck area.
PHOTO: EPA
Jerry Huang, maker and fish enthusiast, poses with his fish tank trolley for photographs at a park in Taichung, central Taiwan, on May 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents wade through high tide waters as they try to salvage materials from their burnt houses after a fire gutted homes overnight at an informal settlers area near the mouth of Manila bay on May 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The annual sand festival, featuring sand sculptures, opens at Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, 20 May 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
A view shows a 3,000-year-old Mycenaean gold ring that The Nobel Foundation returned to the Greek Ministry of Culture, in Stockholm, Sweden, 19 May 2022. The ring was stolen from a museum in Rhodes during World War II and ended up via the United States with Nobel laureate Georg von Bekesy, who donated it to the Nobel Foundation at his death.
PHOTO: EPA
A shark swims past a diver during an outing with scuba company Emerald Charters off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, U.S., May 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Portuguese military servicemen that are hosted at the 1st Instruction Battalion 'Olt' military base of the Romanian Army, arrive for their meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not pictured), in Caracal city, 200 Km west from Bucharest, Romania, 19 May 2022. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa met Romanian and Portuguese military personnel from the NATO alliance deployed to Romania amid rising tensions at the Black-Sea region due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
PHOTO: EPA
Participants in the annual cross-country ski marathon in Longyearbyen, in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, cast epic shadows on April 23, 2022. In recent years, parts of the route have been moved away from the melting glacial valley to the shoreline.
PHOTO: The New York Times
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top