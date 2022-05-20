Today in Pictures, May 20, 2022

3D-printed masks for children at the West Pomeranian Oncology Center, Fish tank trolley in Taiwan, 3,000-year-old Mycenaean gold ring and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Medical physicist Marek Boehlke presents 3D-printed masks for children at the West Pomeranian Oncology Center in Szczecin, Poland, 18 May 2022. The masks are used during the irradiation of tumors in the head and neck area. PHOTO: EPA
Jerry Huang, maker and fish enthusiast, poses with his fish tank trolley for photographs at a park in Taichung, central Taiwan, on May 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Residents wade through high tide waters as they try to salvage materials from their burnt houses after a fire gutted homes overnight at an informal settlers area near the mouth of Manila bay on May 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The annual sand festival, featuring sand sculptures, opens at Haeundae Beach in Busan, South Korea, 20 May 2022. PHOTO: EPA
A view shows a 3,000-year-old Mycenaean gold ring that The Nobel Foundation returned to the Greek Ministry of Culture, in Stockholm, Sweden, 19 May 2022. The ring was stolen from a museum in Rhodes during World War II and ended up via the United States with Nobel laureate Georg von Bekesy, who donated it to the Nobel Foundation at his death. PHOTO: EPA
A shark swims past a diver during an outing with scuba company Emerald Charters off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, U.S., May 18, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Portuguese military servicemen that are hosted at the 1st Instruction Battalion 'Olt' military base of the Romanian Army, arrive for their meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not pictured), in Caracal city, 200 Km west from Bucharest, Romania, 19 May 2022. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa met Romanian and Portuguese military personnel from the NATO alliance deployed to Romania amid rising tensions at the Black-Sea region due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. PHOTO: EPA
Participants in the annual cross-country ski marathon in Longyearbyen, in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, cast epic shadows on April 23, 2022. In recent years, parts of the route have been moved away from the melting glacial valley to the shoreline. PHOTO: The New York Times

