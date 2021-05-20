Today in Pictures, May 20, 2021

Long queues for Covid-19 swab tests at Our Tampines Hub, first day of home-based learning, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Hundreds of people – including those seen here at Our Tampines Hub – waited in line to get tested for Covid-19 on May 19, 2021, at various centres and clinics. Some had received SMS alerts that they could have been exposed to positive Covid-19 cases who had visited Jem, Westgate and White Sands malls. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
Oliver Ng (blue top), 8, helps his brother Kaleb (white top), 7, with his Home-Based Learning assignment in their home in Toa Payoh on May 19, 2021.
Oliver Ng (blue top), 8, helps his brother Kaleb (white top), 7, with his Home-Based Learning assignment in their home in Toa Payoh on May 19, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Safe distancing ambassadors having their lunch at Braddell Heights Community Club’s multi-purpose hall on May 19, 2021. Function rooms and sports halls in several community centres have been set aside as designated eating areas for essential workers such as private-hire drivers and safe distancing ambassadors, following a ban on dining in at eateries and restaurants until June 13 PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Parking warden enforcement officer Kohgulan Sivalingam, 35, eats his lunch at a designated room at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on May 19, 2021.
Parking warden enforcement officer Kohgulan Sivalingam, 35, eats his lunch at a designated room at Kampong Ubi Community Centre on May 19, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A shuttered Eng’s Wantan Noodles in Tanjong Katong Road on May 19, 2021. It has been suspended until further notice after an incident of gastroenteritis involving 13 people who fell ill after eating there.
A shuttered Eng’s Wantan Noodles in Tanjong Katong Road on May 19, 2021. It has been suspended until further notice after an incident of gastroenteritis involving 13 people who fell ill after eating there. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
An asylum seeking mother and her three children from Central America are followed by a Texas Highway Patrol officer as they look for cover during a heavy downfall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S., May 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators hold Palestine and Syrian flags in support of Palestine in midtown Manhattan, New York City on May 18, 2021.
Demonstrators hold Palestine and Syrian flags in support of Palestine in midtown Manhattan, New York City on May 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Migrants stand on rocks as Spanish soldiers stand guard at the border fence of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on May 18, 2021. Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to "restore order" in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco. PHOTO: AFP
French pianist Eric Artz performs Japanese animated theme songs illuminated with hundreds of candles as during easing of lockdown measures against the coronavirus disease outbreak during the Candlelight series in Les Salons in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19 , 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 19, 2021.
A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
