Zahirul Islam, a site supervisor from Bangladesh, loading groceries onto a vehicle in Little India on May 19, 2020. He is buying a week’s worth of food for six people. He is among 85,000 foreign workers staying in flats, hotels and condominiums following measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus whose SHN lapsed at 11.59pm on May 18, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG