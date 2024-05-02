The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 2, 2024
Performers take part in the Beltane Fire Festival in Edinburgh, pro-Palestinian students protest in France, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 02, 2024, 12:54 PM
Published
May 02, 2024, 12:54 PM
Performers take part in the Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 30, 2024. The festival, a modern annual participatory arts event, celebrates the Gaelic May Day festival and marks the beginning of summer. Historically it was widely observed in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man.
PHOTO: AFP
A demonstrator holds up flares during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the courtyard of the Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) building in Lyon, central Eastern France, on April 30, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy looks for coins amongst the religious offerings thrown by devotees on the bed of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, on April 30, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Labourers work on molten steel rods at a mill in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 30, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A fisherman casts his net from a boat at Dal Lake after water levels rose due to heavy rains, in Srinagar, India on April 30, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers dismantle the Soviet-era monument symbolising the Pereiaslav Agreement signed in 1645, a pledge of allegiance by Cossacks to the Tsar of Russia, in Kyiv on April 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Employees of the Louvre Museum hang the painting "Liberty Leading the People" (1830) by French artist Eugene Delacroix (1798-1863) after its restoration inside the Louvre Museum in Paris, on April 30, 2024. The public will discover the true colours of the iconic painting, yellowed by decades of layers of varnish and grime, when the artwork goes back on display at the Louvre on May 2, 2024, following six month of restoration work.
PHOTO: AFP
Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters during a rally against a controversial "foreign influence" bill, which Brussels warns would undermine Georgia's European aspirations, outside the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, on April 30, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
