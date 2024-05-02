Today in Pictures, May 2, 2024

Employees of the Louvre Museum hang the painting "Liberty Leading the People" (1830) by French artist Eugene Delacroix (1798-1863) after its restoration inside the Louvre Museum in Paris, on April 30, 2024. The public will discover the true colours of the iconic painting, yellowed by decades of layers of varnish and grime, when the artwork goes back on display at the Louvre on May 2, 2024, following six month of restoration work.

PHOTO: AFP