Today in Pictures, May 2, 2019

Female devotees of the Vale do Amanhecer religious community pray during their biggest ceremony of the year in Vale do Amanhecer, Brazil; South Koreans taking selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarised Zone; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A cemetery sits on melting permafrost tundra at the Yupik Eskimo village of Quinhagak on the Yukon Delta in Alaska, on April 12, 2019.
A cemetery sits on melting permafrost tundra at the Yupik Eskimo village of Quinhagak on the Yukon Delta in Alaska, on April 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A picture taken with slow shutter speed shows US Attorney General William Barr testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2019.
A picture taken with slow shutter speed shows US Attorney General William Barr testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Liverpool at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on May 1, 2019.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Liverpool at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A Yemeni labourer works at a brick workshop, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 1, 2019.
A Yemeni labourer works at a brick workshop, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A Sudanese family at the Tuti island where the Blue Nile and the White Nile meet to form the Nile river, in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 1, 2019.
A Sudanese family at the Tuti island where the Blue Nile and the White Nile meet to form the Nile river, in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A demonstrator taking part in a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile, on May 1, 2019.
A demonstrator taking part in a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Competitors ride their bikes at the 14th edition of Titan Desert 2019 mountain biking race in Morocco, on May 1, 2019.
Competitors ride their bikes at the 14th edition of Titan Desert 2019 mountain biking race in Morocco, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Female devotees of the Vale do Amanhecer religious community pray during their biggest ceremony of the year at a temple complex in Vale do Amanhecer, Brazil, on May 1, 2019.
Female devotees of the Vale do Amanhecer religious community pray during their biggest ceremony of the year at a temple complex in Vale do Amanhecer, Brazil, on May 1, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas, on, May 1, 2019.
South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Koreas, on, May 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather around a bonfire to celebrate Walpurgis Night in Malmo, Sweden, on April 30, 2019.
People gather around a bonfire to celebrate Walpurgis Night in Malmo, Sweden, on April 30, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
