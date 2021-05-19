Today in Pictures, May 19, 2021

FairPrice outlet in Woodlands closes for deep cleaning, people dine in their vehicle amid stricter Covid-19 measures, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A professional cleaning team is seen entering the FairPrice outlet in Champions Court on May 18, 2021. An employee at the FairPrice outlet in Champions Court in Woodlands Avenue 1 has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting swab tests for all staff and the store to close for two days. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
People are seen having breakfast in their car at the carpark in Newton Hawker Centre at 7.30am on May 18, 2021. Dining in is prohibited as Singapore tightens its Covid-19 restrictions to stamp out the spread of cases in the community. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Mr Mohamed Nazree Bin Nazar (left), 30, foodpanda delivery rider, eating food that he packed from home at the entrance of Beauty World Centre on May 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YONG LI XUAN
A cleaner washing Newton Hawker Centre in the morning of May 18, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
People are seen crossing the road during a heavy downpour at lunchtime in Newton on May 18, 2021. The latest spell of heavy and persistent rain Singapore has experienced since Monday night (May 17) had been sparked by sea breezes bringing in rainclouds over the island. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
An Israeli border police member confronts a Palestinian man during protests against Israel's occupation and its air campaign on the Gaza strip, at Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem, on May 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Moroccan citizens stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across this border on Monday, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A picture taken on May 18, 2021 shows wax statues French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and of US President Joe Biden as the latest is unveiled at the Musee Grevin wax museum in Paris. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows a yellow rapeseed, wheat and sugar beet fields in Carnieres, France, May 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
