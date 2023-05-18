Today in Pictures, May 18, 2023

Freshmen, known as "plebes", participating in the annual Herndon Monument climb on May 17 at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. In just over 2½ hours, members of the 2026 midshipmen's class scaled the 6.4m-tall greased monument to replace a “dixie cup” hat with an upperclassman's hat, signifying the end of their first year at the academy.

PHOTO: AFP