Today in Pictures, May 18, 2023
The closing ceremony of the SEA Games in Cambodia, a protest in London ahead of the G7 summit, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Fireworks light up the night sky during the closing ceremony of the 32nd SEA Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on May 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Security workers holding on to a tent during a heavy downpour before the SEA Games closing ceremony at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on May 17.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tour bus drivers relaxing behind the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on May 17, ahead of the Group of Seven summit that starts on May 19 in the city of Hiroshima, Japan.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Campaigners from Oxfam, wearing masks and costumes to depict major world leaders, in a protest at Trafalgar Square in London on May 17 over a hunger crisis in East Africa, ahead of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Japan.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Freshmen, known as "plebes", participating in the annual Herndon Monument climb on May 17 at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. In just over 2½ hours, members of the 2026 midshipmen's class scaled the 6.4m-tall greased monument to replace a “dixie cup” hat with an upperclassman's hat, signifying the end of their first year at the academy.
PHOTO: AFP
(Front row, left to right) Prachachat Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan, Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Sereepisuth Temeeyeves and Pen Tham Party leader Pitipong Temcharoen after their meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 17. Move Forward and five other political parties announced they will form a coalition government after leading the nationwide vote count in the general election over the allies of conservative and military-backed parties which took power in 2014.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Polish model Sabina Jakubowicz arriving for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Boys who are experiencing what the lives of Buddhist monks are like by staying at a temple for three weeks as novice monks, enjoying a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, on May 17.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Buenos Aires' Obelisk monument covered with plastic bags as part of an artistic intervention on the eve of World Recycling Day, which falls on May 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers extinguishing a fire in a mock airplane during an emergency response drill simulating an aircraft crash at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, on May 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state, on May 17.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian girls taking aim at targets with pneumatic rifles during a training lesson on May 17 at a centre for the military-patriotic education of schoolchildren in Lviv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
