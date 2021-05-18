Today in Pictures, May 18, 2021

Taiwan raises coronavirus alert level amid rising cases, Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
A passenger is guided away from the military personnel spraying disinfectant inside the Taipei Main Station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 May 2021. The rising number of Covid-19 cases prompted the government to raise the alert level to 3, and promote workin
A passenger is guided away from the military personnel spraying disinfectant inside the Taipei Main Station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 May 2021. The rising number of Covid-19 cases prompted the government to raise the alert level to 3, and promote working from home. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indian people wade through flooded street during heavy rainfall after cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai and nearby areas, India, May 17, 2021.
Indian people wade through flooded street during heavy rainfall after cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai and nearby areas, India, May 17, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The usual office crowd was missing in Raffles Place at 8.40am on Monday, May 17, 2021, as Singapore moved to working from home as the default.
The usual office crowd was missing in Raffles Place at 8.40am on Monday, May 17, 2021, as Singapore moved to working from home as the default. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
The Singapore Institute of Management’s Foodfest foodcourt allows dine-in customers as seen in a photo taken on May 17, 2021. While SIM, Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore allow students to dine in, their rule
The Singapore Institute of Management’s Foodfest foodcourt allows dine-in customers as seen in a photo taken on May 17, 2021. While SIM, Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore allow students to dine in, their rules differ. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YONG LI XUAN
Swab testing being carried out at White Sands mall on May 17, 2021, for all mall tenants and staff as some visitors to the mall had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks.
Swab testing being carried out at White Sands mall on May 17, 2021, for all mall tenants and staff as some visitors to the mall had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Military officers show parts of the sunken Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, May 18, 2021.
Military officers show parts of the sunken Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, May 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rockets are launched towards Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, on May 17, 2021.
Rockets are launched towards Israel from the southern Gaza Strip, on May 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Solarpro employee installs LG Electronics Inc. NeON R 370W solar panels onto the rooftop of a residential property in Sydney, Australia, on May 17, 2021.
A Solarpro employee installs LG Electronics Inc. NeON R 370W solar panels onto the rooftop of a residential property in Sydney, Australia, on May 17, 2021.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A man films on his smartphone at l'Atelier des Lumieres, in Paris on May 17, 2021, during a press preview of the exhibition "Dali, the endless enigma" (Dali, l'enigme sans fin) devoted to the Spanish artist and scheduled to open on May 19 in France.
A man films on his smartphone at l'Atelier des Lumieres, in Paris on May 17, 2021, during a press preview of the exhibition "Dali, the endless enigma" (Dali, l'enigme sans fin) devoted to the Spanish artist and scheduled to open on May 19 in France.PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo shows a piece of sand art, depicting the iconic Tower, Pier, and rides of Blackpool in north west England, drawn in the sand on the beach by sand artists 'Sand in your Eye, to promote that the town has re-opened following easing to lo
An aerial photo shows a piece of sand art, depicting the iconic Tower, Pier, and rides of Blackpool in north west England, drawn in the sand on the beach by sand artists 'Sand in your Eye, to promote that the town has re-opened following easing to lockdown restrictions in England on May 17, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 