Multimedia
Today in Pictures, May 17, 2022
Mars rover Curiosity captures a dark opening on Mars, Heatwave in India's desert state of Rajasthanand, Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
An image captured by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows a dark opening on Mars, May 7, 2022. Picture taken May 7, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A giraffe is silhouetted during sunset in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, May 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Zimbabwe National Parks' armed guard walks through piles of elephant ivory stored inside a strong room where Zimbabwe's ivory is secured during a tour of the stockpile by European Union envoys, in Harare, on May 16, 2022. - The wild life authority campaigns to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) for a once off sale of the elephant ivory on the legal market with proceeds going to benefit communities surounding animal conservancy areas.
PHOTO: AFP
Offshore wind turbines at the Scroby Sands Wind Farm, operated by E.ON SE, near Great Yarmouth, UK, on Friday, May 13, 2022. The UK will introduce new laws for energy to enable a fast build out of renewables and nuclear power stations as set out in the government’s energy security strategy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
This photograph taken on May 11, 2022 shows Shivaram, a villager walking through the cracked bottom of a dried-out pond on a hot summer day at Bandai village in Pali district. - Every day dozens of villagers, mostly women and children, wait with blue plastic jerry cans and metal pots for a special train bringing precious water to people suffering a heatwave in India's desert state of Rajasthan.
PHOTO: AFP
Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the standing committee of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), inspects a pharmacy amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on May 17, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman taking photos in front of a light installation in Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang.
PHOTO: AFP
A view of the interior roof structure and open sitting area on the first floor of building BV100, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
