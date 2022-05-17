Today in Pictures, May 17, 2022

A Zimbabwe National Parks' armed guard walks through piles of elephant ivory stored inside a strong room where Zimbabwe's ivory is secured during a tour of the stockpile by European Union envoys, in Harare, on May 16, 2022. - The wild life authority campaigns to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) for a once off sale of the elephant ivory on the legal market with proceeds going to benefit communities surounding animal conservancy areas.

PHOTO: AFP