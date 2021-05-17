Today in Pictures, May 17, 2021

Singapore tightens Covid-19 restrictions, train derails in Iowa, U.S., and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A quiet Clarke Quay on May 16, 2021, with most eateries staying shut. The phase of “heightened alert” will be in place till June 13.
A quiet Clarke Quay on May 16, 2021, with most eateries staying shut. The phase of “heightened alert” will be in place till June 13. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Fire is seen on a Union Pacific train carrying hazardous material that has derailed in Sibley, Iowa, U.S., in this still frame obtained from social media drone video dated May 16, 2021.
Fire is seen on a Union Pacific train carrying hazardous material that has derailed in Sibley, Iowa, U.S., in this still frame obtained from social media drone video dated May 16, 2021. PHOTO: NATHAN MINTEN VIA REUTERS
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021.
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City, May 14, 2021.
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a tower building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City, May 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America line up to be escorted to the main road by the Texas Army National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S., May 15, 2021.
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America line up to be escorted to the main road by the Texas Army National Guard after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S., May 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People queue in the rain to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, outside a vaccination site in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, May 15, 2021.
People queue in the rain to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, outside a vaccination site in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, May 15, 2021. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS
Artists perform as they take part in a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Bogota on May 15, 2021.
Artists perform as they take part in a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Bogota on May 15, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
AnimaNaturalis animal rights activists covered in red paint lie in giant meat packages reading "Human meat" during a demonstration against meat consumption in Madrid on May 16, 2021.
AnimaNaturalis animal rights activists covered in red paint lie in giant meat packages reading "Human meat" during a demonstration against meat consumption in Madrid on May 16, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Natasha Hibbert poses alongside an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organised by the Elephant Family Trust, on The Mall in London, Britain, May 15, 2021.
Natasha Hibbert poses alongside an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organised by the Elephant Family Trust, on The Mall in London, Britain, May 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aquarist Jeremy Simmons is watched by Marcelo Noone-Taylor as he plants corals rescued from illegal trading, in a seven-metre-long reef tank ahead of ZSL London Zoo's reopening of indoor exhibits in London, Britain, May 16, 2021.
Aquarist Jeremy Simmons is watched by Marcelo Noone-Taylor as he plants corals rescued from illegal trading, in a seven-metre-long reef tank ahead of ZSL London Zoo's reopening of indoor exhibits in London, Britain, May 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
