Today in Pictures, May 15, 2024

US actress Meryl Streep arriving for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Le Deuxieme Acte" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
People taking photos of a tower near the Forbidden City during sunset in Beijing, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during the men's singles round of 16 match, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Poppy flowers bloom on a meadow near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An official portrait of King Charles III, painted by artist Jonathan Yeo, is pictured during its unveiling, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A bodyboarder riding a wave while practicing for the World Surf League event at the village of Teahupo'o in Tahiti, French Polynesia, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Informal shelters in the suburb of Masiphumelele extending into a wetland in Cape Town, South Africa, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A duck swimming in a pond on a warm spring day in St. Petersburg Russia, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Buddhist monks taking photos as tourists and locals look at the view of the city from the observation deck, of the Mahanakhon Skywalk in Bangkok, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Twin Sumatran tiger cubs, Ede and Kuno, roaming in their enclosure during the announcement of their names at the 'Tierpark Berlin' zoo in Berlin, Germany, on May 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

