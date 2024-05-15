The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 15, 2024
Actress Meryl Streep arriving for the Cannes Film Festival, people taking photos near the Forbidden City in Beijing, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 15, 2024, 03:42 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 03:42 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/egQ2
US actress Meryl Streep arriving for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Le Deuxieme Acte" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking photos of a tower near the Forbidden City during sunset in Beijing, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action during the men's singles round of 16 match, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Poppy flowers bloom on a meadow near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An official portrait of King Charles III, painted by artist Jonathan Yeo, is pictured during its unveiling, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A bodyboarder riding a wave while practicing for the World Surf League event at the village of Teahupo'o in Tahiti, French Polynesia, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Informal shelters in the suburb of Masiphumelele extending into a wetland in Cape Town, South Africa, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A duck swimming in a pond on a warm spring day in St. Petersburg Russia, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Buddhist monks taking photos as tourists and locals look at the view of the city from the observation deck, of the Mahanakhon Skywalk in Bangkok, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Twin Sumatran tiger cubs, Ede and Kuno, roaming in their enclosure during the announcement of their names at the 'Tierpark Berlin' zoo in Berlin, Germany, on May 14, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top