Today in Pictures, May 14, 2024

A Miniature Poodle in the judging area in New York City, a base jumper leaping off a tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 14, 2024, 01:50 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 01:43 PM
A Miniature Poodle in the judging area during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A base jumper leaping off the Lotus Tower, a 351.5 m tall tower, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mount Ibu spewing thick smoke in Gam Ici, North Maluku, on May 13, 2024. A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted on May 13, spewing a huge ash tower more than five kilometres into the sky after authorities raised its alert level to the second-highest. AFP
A fan with a flare outside the stadium before the match during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool held at Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain, on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman posing for a picture before an ancient gate, while touring through the ruins of ancient Persepolis, which served as the capital of the Achaemenid Persian Empire (550-330 BC), in southern Iran on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Crews conducting a controlled demolition of a section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the Dali container ship in Baltimore, on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Pailona Ramirez from Guarani indigenous tribe, looking on during rain at Pindo Poty village after it was flooded, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of an emergency service touching a portrait of a victim, at the memorial site for the victims of the Nova music festival killed in the Oct 7 Hamas attacks, during Israel's Memorial Day, in Re'im, near the border with the Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fisherman returning to the shore amid trash on the beach in Bangkalan, Madura Island, East Java province on May 13, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Somali women walking near a fish put on display by fishermen at the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia May 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top