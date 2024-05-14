The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 14, 2024
A Miniature Poodle in the judging area in New York City, a base jumper leaping off a tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 14, 2024, 01:50 PM
Published
May 14, 2024, 01:43 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/cAPp
A Miniature Poodle in the judging area during the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A base jumper leaping off the Lotus Tower, a 351.5 m tall tower, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mount Ibu spewing thick smoke in Gam Ici, North Maluku, on May 13, 2024. A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted on May 13, spewing a huge ash tower more than five kilometres into the sky after authorities raised its alert level to the second-highest.
AFP
A fan with a flare outside the stadium before the match during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool held at Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain, on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman posing for a picture before an ancient gate, while touring through the ruins of ancient Persepolis, which served as the capital of the Achaemenid Persian Empire (550-330 BC), in southern Iran on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Crews conducting a controlled demolition of a section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the Dali container ship in Baltimore, on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Pailona Ramirez from Guarani indigenous tribe, looking on during rain at Pindo Poty village after it was flooded, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of an emergency service touching a portrait of a victim, at the memorial site for the victims of the Nova music festival killed in the Oct 7 Hamas attacks, during Israel's Memorial Day, in Re'im, near the border with the Gaza Strip, on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fisherman returning to the shore amid trash on the beach in Bangkalan, Madura Island, East Java province on May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Somali women walking near a fish put on display by fishermen at the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia May 13, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top