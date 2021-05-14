Today in Pictures, May 14, 2021

Changi Airport Terminal 3 closes for two weeks, dorm workers mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri with festive meal, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
An airline passenger wearing personal protective gear at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 13, 2021. Only some workers and travellers are allowed to access the airport terminal buildings for two weeks from yesterday. The closure comes as the authorities embark on a massive testing of airport workers. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ GAVIN FOO
A resident of a dormitory at Tuas View Square receiving a festive meal and a sarong from Deputy Mufti Mohammad Hannan Hassan on May 13, 2021. With them are (from right) Mr Tung Yui Fai, chief of the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care and Engagement (Ace) Group; the Reverend Samuel Gift Stephen and the Reverend Ezekiel Tan of Hope Initiative Alliance; and Mr John Chan of the Ace Group. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia, May 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A Palestinian boy sits at the rubble of his family home destroyed after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, May 13, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A house damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Petah Tikva, Israel, on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A boy observes a flooded street from his window after strong rains in Ixtapaluca, state of Mexico, Mexico, May 13, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A three meter long Black Marlin is being installed as part of the new 'Our Broken Planet' exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain, May 13, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An auction at Sotheby's in New York, May 12, 2021. As live auctions resumed at Sotheby's on Wednesday night, bidders there and at Christieis the previous night welcomed a shift toward diversity in the contemporary art market. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A woman visits the '10D Experience' exhibition at the 'Casa Batllo' in Barcelona, Spain, May 13, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The pack rides under the rain near Castelluccio di Norcia during the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 160 km between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno (San Giacomo) on May 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
