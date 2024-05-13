The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 13, 2024
A blue-tongued skink at Pet Expo Thailand, fourth phase of India’s general election and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
May 13, 2024, 04:28 PM
Published
May 13, 2024, 03:37 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/J6ErC
A blue-tongued skink wearing a reindeer hat for sale at Pet Expo Thailand 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand on May 11, 2024. The Pet Expo Thailand 2024 event showcases hundreds of animals, including reptiles and exotic pets, with a full range of products and services in the pet industry.
EPA-EFE
Drone view of the Marywilska 44 shopping centre burning during a massive fire in Warsaw, Poland, on May 12, 2024.
REUTERS
A woman leaving a polling station after casting her vote during the fourth phase of the general election in Beed city, Maharashtra state, India, on May 13, 2024.
REUTERS
A drone view of a gas cylinders deposit in a flooded area in Porto Alegre city, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 12, 2024.
REUTERS
A displaced Palestinian man driving a car damaged during Israel's military offensive as he flees Rafah, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the Gazan city, on May 12, 2024.
REUTERS
A view of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile, on May 12, 2024.
REUTERS
Women attending a service to honour St George at the Saint George Eritrean Orthodox Church during their Easter celebrations, in Birmingham, central England, on May 11, 2024.
AFP
A fan waiting before the match between Juventus and Salernitana at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on May 12, 2024.
REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top