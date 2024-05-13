Today in Pictures, May 13, 2024

A blue-tongued skink at Pet Expo Thailand, fourth phase of India’s general election and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
May 13, 2024, 04:28 PM
Published
May 13, 2024, 03:37 PM
A blue-tongued skink wearing a reindeer hat for sale at Pet Expo Thailand 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand on May 11, 2024. The Pet Expo Thailand 2024 event showcases hundreds of animals, including reptiles and exotic pets, with a full range of products and services in the pet industry. EPA-EFE
Drone view of the Marywilska 44 shopping centre burning during a massive fire in Warsaw, Poland, on May 12, 2024. REUTERS
A woman leaving a polling station after casting her vote during the fourth phase of the general election in Beed city, Maharashtra state, India, on May 13, 2024. REUTERS
A drone view of a gas cylinders deposit in a flooded area in Porto Alegre city, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on May 12, 2024. REUTERS
A displaced Palestinian man driving a car damaged during Israel's military offensive as he flees Rafah, after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of the Gazan city, on May 12, 2024. REUTERS
A view of the Villarrica volcano during the night, as seen from Pucon, Chile, on May 12, 2024. REUTERS
Women attending a service to honour St George at the Saint George Eritrean Orthodox Church during their Easter celebrations, in Birmingham, central England, on May 11, 2024. AFP
A fan waiting before the match between Juventus and Salernitana at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on May 12, 2024. REUTERS

