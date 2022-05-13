The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 13, 2022
Southeast Asian Games Opening Ceremony, Black rhinos in Lewa Conservancy, Kenya, A mural painted in honour of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Southeast Asian Games Opening Ceremony at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, Vietnam on May 12, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
A group of black rhinos graze before sunset in Lewa Conservancy, Kenya on May 9, 2022. - Kenya has lost nearly 70% of its wildlife in the past 30 years. Many conservancies in Kenya are transforming their models towards a community-based approach that allows local communities to improve their livelihoods while promoting conservation and facing the impact of climate change that threatens severely many of these protected areas.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian artists paint a mural in honour of slain veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City on May 12, 2022. - Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers look after trees planted in the "green belt" area around the holy city of Karbala, trying to prevent worsening desertification and sand storms, on the outskirt of Kerbala, Iraq May 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
British soldiers participate in an exercise as NATO allied troops carry out Swift Response 22 exercises during a media open day at Krivolak army base, North Macedonia, May 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man sells cotton candy as people protest against Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's economic measures, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model walks the runway for Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 Fashion Show at the Salk Institute in San Diego, California on May 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The 'Deinonychus Antirrhopus', also known as 'The Raptor' is shown on screen before it's auction during the 20th Century Evening Sale at Christie's Auction House in New York, New York, USA, 12 May 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Devotees pull a chariot as they take part in the festivities to mark the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur on May 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A motorist passes the tail of a Russian rocket impaled in a rural road near the village of Kuhari, northwest of Kyiv, May 12, 2022. Ukrainian and Western officials say that Russia is reportedly withdrawing forces from around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, where it has been losing territory, and will likely redirect troops to the southeast, where Moscow’s troops are having greater success.
PHOTO: The New York Times
TODAY IN PICTURES
