Today in Pictures, May 13, 2019

A bird flies over a rainbow in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
French bullfighter Sebastian Castella performs a pass to a bull with a muleta during a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in Seville on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks among 200-year-old linden trees which run for 2km at Kurfurstenallee, Germany, on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Players putt on the 16th hole after weather delayed the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Two women in costumes take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race at Promenade Park, in Essex, England, where participants have to crawl through the bed of the River Blackwater, on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Children dressed as deities and characters from popular culture are held above the crowd on pedestals before a parade at the Cheung Chau Bun Festival in Hong Kong on May 12, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Villagers herd their cattle at Kirgui village in Udier, South Sudan, on March 9, 2019, ahead of vaccinations administered by the International Committee of the Red Cross with the help of local community workers.PHOTO: AFP
A young woman poses for photographs in front of the cherry blossoms at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
An Indonesian woman prepares food for Muslims breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Jogokariyan Mosque in Yogyakarta on May 11, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
