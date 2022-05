An aerial view shows thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 11, 2021. The project sees thousands of blankets being knitted by 'knitwits' and then given to those who need them during the cold winter in South Africa. Blankets are given away to those in need after the event. This year's event honored medical staff and first responders in the country for their work during the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

EPA-EFE