Today in Pictures, May 11, 2021

Swabbing underway for Singapore airport workers, violence between Israel and Palestinians escalate, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

1 hour ago
Airport workers queueing at the swabbing facility at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 on May 10, 2021. This comes after four workers there were reported to have Covid-19 on Sunday.
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, on May 11, 2021.
Israeli medics and women react after a residential building was damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on May 11, 2021.
A police officer checks the documents of a driver at a roadblock during lockdown ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in an effort to prevent a large-scale transmission of the coronavirus disease , in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, on May 10, 2021.
A police officer wears a traditional Balinese scary mask, locally known as Celuluk, and a traditional dancer to educate people on the prevention of COVID-19 in Bali, Indonesia, 11 May 2021. Local police officer use traditional Balinese characters to
An employee lights candles at a courtyard as almost 30,000 candles are placed at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 10, 2021. Prague Castle commemorates death of almost 30,000 Czech Covid-19 victims during the largest act of reverence in
Leonardo da Vinci's rare drawing of a bear, measuring 7 x 7 cm, estimated at £8,000,000-12,000,000 (over $16 million) is on display ahead of its sale at Christie’s London in July on May 10, 202 in New York City.
Elephants crossing the road packed with the trucks waiting to cross the river in Kazungula, Botswana, on May 10, 2021.
Artists from six participating countries work on large street art installations next to Rotterdam Ahoy arena as part of 'UP Street Rotterdam' project, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 10, 2021.
The whale sculpture, "Echoes - a voice from uncharted waters", set up by artist Mathias Gmachl, which symbolises the climate crisis and the general environmental pollution, is seen at Museumsquartier public square, in Vienna, Austria, May 10, 2021.
