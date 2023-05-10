The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 10, 2023
A worker attaching prayer petitions to lotus lanterns in Seoul, Russian cossacks arriving to participate in the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iojr
A worker attaching prayer petitions to lotus lanterns in preparation for the upcoming Vesak Day, birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea on May 9.
REUTERS
Russian cossacks arriving to participate in the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 9. Russia celebrates the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.
AFP
Team DSM's Andreas Leknessund wearing the maglia rosa jersey celebrates on the podium after stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia- Venosa to Lago Laceno in Italy on May 9.
REUTERS
Congolese civilians holding candles to pay tribute to the victims killed by rains that destroyed the remote, mountainous area and ripped through the riverside villages of Nyamukubi, Kalehe territory in South Kivu province, during a vigil in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 9.
REUTERS
A pedal boat on the cracked ground at a reservoir as drinking water supplies have plunged to their lowest level since 1990 due to extreme drought, near Vic, Spain on May 6.
REUTERS
Sudanese refugees, who have fled the violence in their country, walking in line to receive food rations from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad on May 9.
REUTERS
Cyclists ride along a road between fields of blooming rapeseed plants, near the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, southern Germany on May 9.
AFP
A poodle in the benching area during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on May 8.
AFP
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Poquiz Yulo in action during the men's rings final before winning the silver medal at the Southeast Asian Games, Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Marquee, Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 9.
REUTERS
An employee of the CSTB (Centre scientifique et technique du batiment, or Scientific and Technical Centre for Building) standing next to a giant fan of the Jules Verne Climatic Wind Tunnel, a research facility used to study and analyse the building and construction elements under the extreme climatic conditions, in Nantes, western France on May 9.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top