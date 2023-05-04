The Straits Times
E-paper
Today in Pictures, May 04, 2023
Street paintings in Seoul, South Korea, New Penguin Cove at Bird Paradise in Singapore and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
27 min ago
https://str.sg/io8v
Massive street paintings on the main street of Myeong-dong, a major tourist shopping destination in Seoul, South Korea, on May 4, 2023, as part of the street's ongoing sales festival.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A colony of 32 penguins has begun settling into their new home in Mandai, which includes two see-through saltwater tanks that let them dive to a depth of 7m, ahead of Bird Paradise’s opening, on May 8, 2023.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Pheu Thai's leading prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, standing next to an incubator containing her newborn baby Prutthasin Sooksawas, during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers at the construction site of Nechiphu Tunnel in West Kameng district. The winding Himalayan route leads to the Indian frontier village of Zemithang, which China renamed in April to press its claim to the area. It is in the far north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, almost all of which Beijing insists falls under its sovereignty as "South Tibet".
PHOTO: AFP
Trees in a yellow rapeseed field in Ramillies near the city of Cambrai, France, on May 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker producing multi-coloured chalks at a workshop in Yingcheng, Xiaogan city, in China's central Hubei province, on May 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People crossing the road at Raffles Place, on May 3, 2023. Singaporeans can expect April’s warm and humid weather to stretch into the next two weeks. Daily temperatures could reach up to 34 deg C on most afternoons, normally the warmest month of the year.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
