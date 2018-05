A competitor reacts after crossing a sand dune during Stage 4 of the 13th edition of the Titan Desert 2018 mountain biking race between Boumalne Dades and Merzouga in Morocco on May 2, 2018. The Titan Desert 2018 is 600 kilometre mountain bike race completed over six days, snaking between Boumalne Dades, at the foot-slopes of the High Atlas summits, and Erfoud, an oasis town in the Sahara Desert.

PHOTO: AFP