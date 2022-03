A handout photo made available by the Bat Conservation International organization on 08 March 2022 shows a bat of the species Rhinolophus hilli (Hill's horseshoe bat) found in one of the caves in the Nyungwe National Park, in Nyungwe, Rwanda, 08 March 2022. The organization Bat Conservation International, dedicated to protecting bats, announced that a team of scientists from several countries rediscovered the Rhinolophus hilli (Hill's horseshoe bat) species in Rwanda, which was believed to be extinct due to the absence of sightings for 40 years.

PHOTO: EPA