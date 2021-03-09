Today in Pictures, March 9, 2021

Protests continue in Yangon, Myanmar, shoreline restoration works in Pasir Ris Park, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
35 min ago
People protest in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021, against the military coup. Workplaces across Myanmar were shuttered on Monday, part of a general strike aimed at strangling the power of military rulers who toppled an elected government last month. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A photo taken on March 9, 2021, shows the restoration of shoreline at Pasir Ris Park using sand-filled geotextile containers forming soft rock revetment. This is part of coastal protection works to protect Pasir Ris Park's coasts. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A girl puts flowers at an installation of women's red shoes displayed on staircase, as a symbol to denounce violence against women, at Durresi main square in Tirana, on International Women's Day, on March 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Women farmers listen to a speaker as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reformation at the Delhi-Haryana state border, in Singhu on March 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view taken on March 8, 2021, shows Chinese fishing vessel Lurong Yuan Yu that ran aground on reefs of Pointe-aux-Sables in Port Louis, Mauritius, on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: L'EXPRESS MAURICE VIA AFP
An aerial view shows a hockey rink after a match on the ice of Lake Baikal, organized to draw attention to the environmental problems of the lake, in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia, on March 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man cleans a street during heavy snowfalls in the village of Zykeyevo some 45 km outside Moscow, on March 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on March 8, 2021 shows a 230 years old Sessile oak tree selected the week before to be used in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in the Foret de Berce, near Jupilles. PHOTO: AFP
People walk across 'Murdoch's Connection', a new bridge crossing the A63 road in Hull, north east England on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The iconic Mont Saint-Michel is seen at sunset in the western region of Normandy, France, on March 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS