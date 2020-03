This handout image made available on March 8, 2020 by British art group "Sand In Your Eye" shows an aerial view taken on March 6, 2020 above Hebden Bridge, near Leeds, north of England, of a 60m portrait of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg entitled "A girl inspiring the world" painted by children from Hebden Royd Primary School and Sand In Your Eye artists to celebrate March 8 International Womens Day. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP