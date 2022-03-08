Today in Pictures, March 8, 2022

International Women's Day, Isolation facility during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong, Colorful lanterns at a tourist attraction area in Changhua, Taiwan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A staff member (L) applies coloured powder to a rangoli (traditional floor decoration) reading 'happy women's day' outside a restaurant in New Delhi on March 8, 2022, on the occasion of International Women's Day. PHOTO: AFP
A patient stretches at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) isolation facility in Tsing Yi, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children look on from a train window as they arrive in a Ukrainian train from Lviv that is transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the station in Przemysl, Poland, March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in colour infrared imagery, burned vegetation appears in shades of black/grey while non-burned vegetation appears in shades of red near LNG production facility in Samcheok, South Korea, March 6, 2022 PHOTO: REUTERS
A journalist (front) works during the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 8, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People maneuver under colorful lanterns at a tourist attraction area in Changhua, Taiwan, 08 March 2022. On 07 March, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that shortening the quarantine period to seven days for arriving passengers to Taiwan by the month of April is a possibility if the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan remains stable and under control. PHOTO: EPA
A flock of common cranes flies over the Ile Alatau mountains in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Models present creations by designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers parade with lanterns during the traditional "Morgenstreich" procession starting the carnival of Basel on March 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 80th edition of the Paris - Nice cycling race, 159,5 km between Auffargis and Orleans, on March 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

