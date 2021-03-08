Today in Pictures, March 8, 2021

Former RGS compound converted into an alternative gathering space for domestic workers, Pope Francis makes historic visit to Iraq, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Filipino domestic workers dance at the former Raffles Girls’ School at 20 Anderson Road, which has been converted into an alternative gathering site for helpers as seen in a photo taken on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Pope Francis addresses people from the podium at the square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul on March 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators hang women's longyi, a traditional garment worn in Myanmar, as a form of determent to security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021. It is traditionally seen as bad luck for men to pass under women's longyi in Myanmar. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The names of victims of police brutality are written on a banner during the “I Can’t Breathe - Silent March for Justice” in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 7, 2021, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering African American man George Floyd, will begin on March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on March 7, 2021 show a worker transporting palm oil shells on a raft at a palm plantation in Sampoiniet, Aceh province. PHOTO: AFP
Rider Noah Gregory pulls a skier while competing in the 73rd annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 7, 2021 in Leadville, Colorado. PHOTO: AFP
Competitors participate in Egypt's Tough Mudder challenge organized by "TriFactory", an Egyptian sports management company, at the O West district in Giza, Egypt, on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River on the Iditarod Sled Dog Race course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, U.S., on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: ADN VIA REUTERS
A child makes a ring of fire during rituals in celebration of Mesni Zagovezni, the first Sunday before Great Lent, in Lozen, Bulgaria, on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A power-generating windmill turbine and the church of Pronville-en-Artois village are pictured during sunset at a wind park near Cambrai, France, on March 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS