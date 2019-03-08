Today in Pictures, March 8, 2019

An undated handout photo made available by NASA photo shows two T-38 aircrafts in supersonic speed with shockwaves around them, at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, USA, Issued March 7, 2019. According to press release, NASA has successfully tested an advanced air-to-air photographic technology that captured the first ever images of the interaction of shockwaves from two T-38 supersonic aircrafts in flight. When aircrafts fly faster than the speed of sound, shockwaves travel away from it and is heard on the ground as a sonic boom, this imagery will allow researchers to study these shockwaves in an effort to make sonic booms quieter which may open future possibilities for supersonic flight over land. The images are originally monochromatic and shown here as colorized composite images. PHOTO: EPA-EFE/NASA