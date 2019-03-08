Today in Pictures, March 8, 2019

What do shockwaves created by supersonic speed aircrafts look like? Changi Airport's Jewel opens on April 17; Former Donald Trump campaign manager is sentenced to prison for hiding millions of dollars offshore to support a glittering lifestyle. These and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.