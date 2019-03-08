Today in Pictures, March 8, 2019

What do shockwaves created by supersonic speed aircrafts look like? Changi Airport's Jewel opens on April 17; Former Donald Trump campaign manager is sentenced to prison for hiding millions of dollars offshore to support a glittering lifestyle. These and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An undated handout photo made available by NASA photo shows two T-38 aircrafts in supersonic speed with shockwaves around them, at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, USA, Issued March 7, 2019. According to press release, NASA has successfully tested an advanced air-to-air photographic technology that captured the first ever images of the interaction of shockwaves from two T-38 supersonic aircrafts in flight. When aircrafts fly faster than the speed of sound, shockwaves travel away from it and is heard on the ground as a sonic boom, this imagery will allow researchers to study these shockwaves in an effort to make sonic booms quieter which may open future possibilities for supersonic flight over land. The images are originally monochromatic and shown here as colorized composite images. PHOTO: EPA-EFE/NASA
Former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was, on Mar 7, 2019, sentenced to less than four years in prison for hiding millions of dollars offshore to support a glittering lifestyle that included six homes, dozens of custom suits and a $15,000 ostrich jacket. Photographer: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg
View of the Chacao neighborhood during a power cut in Caracas on March 7, 2019. - The government of Nicolas Maduro denounced a "sabotage" against the main electric power dam in the country, after a massive blackout left Caracas and vast regions of Venezuela in the darkness. PHOTO: AFP
April 17 has been marked for the opening of Changi Airport’s Jewel, the $1.7 billion mega-retail and aviation development which boasts the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. But 500,000 Singapore residents can get a sneak peek of the 10-storey complex, which will have over 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, from April 11 to 16. Registration for tickets begins on Tuesday. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, second right, and Monika Babiov, wife of Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, second left, enter the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. PHOTO: Bloomberg
Police officers detain activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, in New Delhi, India, March 7, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Women and children evacuated from the Islamic State group's embattled holdout of Baghouz arrive at a screening area held by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on March 6, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Female Pakistani police commandos carry assault rifles as they take part in a exercise at a police training centre in Nowshera, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on March 7, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 7, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Customers ride escalators at a shopping mall in central Moscow on March 2, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, March 6, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spaniels arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors inspect the engine of an Aston Martin DB 2/4 car at the Retro Classics 2019 vintage car fair in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on March 7, 2019. - The fair is running until March 10, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
