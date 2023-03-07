The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 7, 2023
An inflatable decoy of an M1 Abrams tank, Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
23 min ago
Published
23 min ago
