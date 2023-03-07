Today in Pictures, March 7, 2023

An inflatable decoy of an M1 Abrams tank, Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
23 min ago
Published
23 min ago
An inflatable decoy of an M1 Abrams tank is displayed during a media presentation in Decin, Czech Republic on March 6, 2023. A Czech company producing inflatable weapon decoys such as Himars rocket launchers has seen profits soar since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last year, its officials said on March 6. The Inflatech company based in the northern Czech city of Decin and founded eight years ago makes more than 30 types of inflatable weapons. PHOTO: AFP
Attendants serving tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 7, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Raramuri (Tarahumara) competing in the ultramarathon "Caballo Blanco" (White Horse) in the Tarahumara mountains in Urique, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on March 5, 2023. Hundreds of athletes compete against the tireless long-distance runners of an indigenous community in the mountains of northwestern Mexico in an ultramarathon in the Sierra Tarahumara ravines, which is "much more than a race." Mexican and US organizers announced 1,200 participants for the 20th anniversary of the "Caballo Blanco Ultramarathon" in the outskirts of the town of Urique, where festivities began on the eve. PHOTO: AFP
A Buddhist monk lights up a candle light at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony commemorating Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand, March 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Students daubed in 'Gulal' or coloured powder celebrating Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on March 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A man taking a picture of a mosaic image of a pike fish at Nagatinsky Zaton station of the newly opened Big Circle Line of the subway in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows mudflats revealed during the low tide after the River Medway ebbed, near Gillingham in southeast England on March 2, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a creation from Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on March 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top