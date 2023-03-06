The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 6, 2023
A flooded street in Malaysia, a new women’s long jump world record in Turkey, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
4 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ikPt
A woman checks the surrounding of her shophouse, as the floodwaters recede, in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Fevzi Anli, 53, carries his three-year-old grand-son Fevzi in his arms as they wait to receive food in Orhanli tent city in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, March 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial view of the Saturnino Moure stadium of the Atlético Victoriano Arenas club of the 4th division of Argentine football, March 4, 2023. It is located in the meander of Brian in Valentín Alsina belonging to the Province of Buenos Aires, with capacity for 1500 fans and inaugurated in 1963, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
PHOTO: REUTERS
San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher falls back onto his players from a ladder after defeating the Wyoming Cowboys and earning the Mountain West Conference regular season championship at Viejas Arena, San Diego, California, USA, Mar 4, 2023.
PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Gold medallist Britain's Jazmin Sawyers celebrates on the podium after winning and setting a new world record in the women's long jump final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships held at Atakoy Arena, Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A volunteer releases olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings into the sea during the World Wildlife Day, at Lhoknga beach in Indonesia's Aceh province on March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The "Wall of Fire" pyrotechnics display concludes the first public day of the Australian International Airshow Aerospace and Defence Expo at Avalon Airport in Geelong on March 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Two planes of the Royal Australian Air Force Roulettes aerobatic team perform during the Australian International Airshow Aerospace and Defence Expo at Avalon Airport in Geelong on March 3, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People dressed in traditional religious clothing gather for a Buddhist ceremony in which an auspicious golden umbrella is placed at the top of a pagoda, donated by Karen state Border Guard Forces chief Saw Chit Thu, at Pyi Thar Lin Aye pagoda in Hlaingbwe township in Karen state on March 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Erik Belshaw of USA competes in the Men’s Team Ski Jumping Large Hill competition in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, on March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Helena McLeod, 33, (second from right) is held up by her husband Darren as she prepares for a group photo at the MerMagic Convention at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center in Manassas, Virginia, USA, on March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Rider Carl Gomez races down Harrison Avenue as skier Ben Southworth airs out a jump during the 75th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado, USA, on March 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top