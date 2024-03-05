The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 5, 2024
Riders compete in the traditional sport of Buzkashi in Kyrgyzstan, Afghan man feeding pigeons in Kandahar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 01:27 PM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 01:12 PM
Riders compete in the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in the village of Uch-Emchek, some 30kms from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Mar 3. Mounted players compete for points by throwing a stuffed sheepskin into a well.
PHOTO : ;AFP
The NASA SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-8 on it's eighth crew rotation mission, lifts up from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A, in Titusville, Florida, USA, on Mar 3.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
An Afghan man feeds his pigeons on the outskirts of Kandahar in Afghanistan on Mar 4.
PHOTO : AFP
Aerial view of stranded boats in a channel that was closed off by dry conditions in Lake Cuitzeo at the Mariano Escobedo community, Michoacan State, Mexico, taken on Mar 3. Fishermen from the area suffer from the problem of the lake drying up. Lake Cuitzeo is the second-largest lake in Mexico and has now lost almost 75% of its capacity.
PHOTO : AFP
A waste picker scouts for recyclable junk from a sewage drain used as a garbage dump, at a slum area in Lahore on Mar 4.
PHOTO : AFP
A rider pulls a skier down Harrison Avenue during the 76th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on Mar 3, in Leadville, Colorado. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates and the spearing of rings for points.
PHOTO : AFP
Attendents stand to serve tea on the day of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Mar 4.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A model presents a creation by Rokh for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on Mar 4.
PHOTO : AFP
People wearing costumes parade during the Carnaval Des Deux Rives in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on Mar 3.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
